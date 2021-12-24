Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

