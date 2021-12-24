SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 31,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 352,927 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.56.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

