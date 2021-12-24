InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 27.3% Higher

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN)’s stock price traded up 27.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 119,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 169,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

InZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.