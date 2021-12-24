Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $339.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.70. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $343.31.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

