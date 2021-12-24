MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 31,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $703.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.