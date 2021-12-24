B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.06 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

