FY2021 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MEDNAX in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

NYSE MD opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. MEDNAX has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. FMR LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,386,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

