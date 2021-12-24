Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 698 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BYND opened at $67.99 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

