Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Match Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $133.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

