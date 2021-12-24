M&T Bank Corp Buys 386 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

