M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.49. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

