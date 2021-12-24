$2.42 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

