Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.58.

TSE:TRP opened at C$60.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$51.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

