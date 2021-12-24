Alistair Fulton Sells 1,200 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,932,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Semtech by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

