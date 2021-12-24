Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$32.00

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$33.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE:H opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.83. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.46%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.