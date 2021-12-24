Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Sells $120,837.50 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $120,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00.

SUMO stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.