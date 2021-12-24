Insider Selling: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Sells 87,000 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.71.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 950,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.