Insider Selling: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Sells 87,000 Shares of Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -1.71.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.