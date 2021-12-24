Brokerages Set Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) PT at $13.20

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts have commented on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

