Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $1,315.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,315.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

