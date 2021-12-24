Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,014.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,065.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,877.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,680.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

