Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $435.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.99. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

