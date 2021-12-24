Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.