Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $253,068.30 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TMCI stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

