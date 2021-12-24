Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,540,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

GD opened at $204.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

