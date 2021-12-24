Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.79 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.