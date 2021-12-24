Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $22,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Equifax by 145.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $287.03 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

