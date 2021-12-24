Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $561.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $566.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.00. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

