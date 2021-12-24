Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

