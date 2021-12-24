Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

