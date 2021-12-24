Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after buying an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

