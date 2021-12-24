Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,378,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.52. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

