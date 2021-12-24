Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,378,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.
MRNA stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.52. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.