Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domo were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

DOMO stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.