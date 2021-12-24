Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 107.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $22,947,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $17,841,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

