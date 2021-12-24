Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $171,935,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.