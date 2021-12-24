Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

