15,300 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

