U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.05.

