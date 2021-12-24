Brokerages Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price at $6.92

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRG. Desjardins increased their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merk Investments LLC lifted its position in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

