U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,660,000 after purchasing an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

