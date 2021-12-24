Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in NIO by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

