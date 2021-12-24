Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

