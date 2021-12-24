Keith D. Phillips Sells 3,158 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $88.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

PLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

