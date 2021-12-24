Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.46 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $22,748,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

