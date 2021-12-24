Zacks: Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

