-$1.18 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Wall Street analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.95). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.11) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $636.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

