Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $134.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,872. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

