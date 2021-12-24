Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) Insider Sells A$133,757.10 in Stock

Intega Group Limited (ASX:ITG) insider Jeffrey Forbes sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64), for a total transaction of A$133,757.10 ($94,863.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.90.

Get Intega Group alerts:

About Intega Group

Intega Group Limited provides engineering services primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Asia Pacific and Americas segments. The company offers testing services for construction materials, including soil, aggregates, and concrete; subsurface utility engineering services, such as mapping the location and condition of subsurface utilities to reduce the occurrence of interference and conflict with existing infrastructure; and environmental testing services comprising testing soils, asbestos, groundwater quality, construction noise, dust, and vibration levels.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intega Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intega Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.