Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 4.3%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 12,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 380,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter worth $14,854,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

