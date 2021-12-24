Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 27,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 608,276 shares.The stock last traded at $90.41 and had previously closed at $90.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

