Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 4.8%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 6,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 957,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

